UBS Group Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $340.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $337.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 2.5 %

Biogen stock traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.38. The company had a trading volume of 782,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.09. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.