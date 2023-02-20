UBS Group Increases Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $40.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 10,134,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.