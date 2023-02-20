UBS Group Raises Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $40.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 10,134,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.