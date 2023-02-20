UBS Group Raises Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $40.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.92.
Kraft Heinz Stock Performance
KHC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 10,134,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
See Also
