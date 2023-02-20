UBS Group Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.54) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.47) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Trading Down 1.0 %

ETR:CBK opened at €11.38 ($12.24) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.56) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.23).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.