UBS Group Trims CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Target Price to $100.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

CF traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.35. 3,330,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $72.54 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 289,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

