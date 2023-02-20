UBS Group Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $185.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.30.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.77. 2,406,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.