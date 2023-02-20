UBS Group Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $185.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.30.
Generac Price Performance
Generac stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.77. 2,406,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
