Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $600.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $550.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $530.00. The stock had a trading volume of 419,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,485. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.48 and a 200 day moving average of $443.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

