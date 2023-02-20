Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.71. 812,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,727. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $5,429,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $1,944,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

