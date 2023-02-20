Uniswap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $148.69 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and $148.69 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $7.21 or 0.00029058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00388415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017051 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.29930886 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 614 active market(s) with $270,478,813.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

