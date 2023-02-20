United Bank Buys 142 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Bank raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,612,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,340. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $130.52 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,674. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.