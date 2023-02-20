Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.58% from the company’s current price.

UPWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 3,027,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. Upwork has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 31,898 shares of company stock valued at $342,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.