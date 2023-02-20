UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 8.6 %

URGN stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 241,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

About UroGen Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.