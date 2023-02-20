UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
UroGen Pharma Stock Up 8.6 %
URGN stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 241,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.74.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
