US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 5,297,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in US Foods by 15.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of US Foods by 5.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 72,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.