USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Achieves $41.96 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion and approximately $3.66 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002034 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00423266 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,962.07 or 0.28037935 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000155 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,958,920,576 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
