Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Sold by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,945 shares during the quarter. Vacasa accounts for 1.7% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Vacasa worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vacasa by 78.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $83,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VCSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.52. 895,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,006. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vacasa Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.