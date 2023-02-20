VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Down 0.2%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.98. 57,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 22,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

