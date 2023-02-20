Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.52. The company had a trading volume of 414,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,745. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

