Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1,268.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,509. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.