Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 242,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 242,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.59. 4,529,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

