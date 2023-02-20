Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 143,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $425,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $217,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 13.3% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 15,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

