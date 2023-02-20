Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,712 shares of company stock valued at $40,047,619 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $185.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

