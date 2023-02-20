Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,984 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,869,000 after acquiring an additional 679,991 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,470,000 after acquiring an additional 260,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.