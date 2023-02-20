Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in V.F. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,262,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,261,000 after buying an additional 376,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,972,000 after buying an additional 274,110 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.