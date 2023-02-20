Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $216,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after buying an additional 397,296 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $303.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

