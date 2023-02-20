Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $253,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.3% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 80,631 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 984,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $1,964,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.8 %

MRK stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

