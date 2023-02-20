Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 40,545 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $161.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.10. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

