Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

