Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 308.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after buying an additional 517,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $404.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

