Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $170.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.82. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $234.89.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

