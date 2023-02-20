Velocys (LON:VLS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.92

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 1949546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.27 ($0.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Velocys Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.02. The stock has a market cap of £55.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

