Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 25,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 44,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veolia Environnement from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.