Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Videndum Stock Performance
Shares of VID remained flat at GBX 1,100 ($13.25) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 199,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,751. Videndum has a 12 month low of GBX 961.08 ($11.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,556 ($18.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £512.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,896.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,086.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,234.09.
Videndum Company Profile
