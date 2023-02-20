Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Videndum Stock Performance

Shares of VID remained flat at GBX 1,100 ($13.25) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 199,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,751. Videndum has a 12 month low of GBX 961.08 ($11.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,556 ($18.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £512.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,896.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,086.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,234.09.

Get Videndum alerts:

Videndum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.