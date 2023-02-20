VIDT Datalink Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00422933 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,935.98 or 0.28015872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000156 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

