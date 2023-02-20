VirtualMeta Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $17,367.99 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00267048 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,207.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

