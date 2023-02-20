Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.73-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.57-$0.62 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.12. 1,105,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,442,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vontier by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 362,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

