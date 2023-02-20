Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Bank of America cut Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 0.2 %

Vontier stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter valued at $161,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.