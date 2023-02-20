VR Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,000. Fulcrum Therapeutics comprises about 1.4% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. VR Adviser LLC owned 2.31% of Fulcrum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,964,525.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,341,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. 708,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

