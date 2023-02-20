VR Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,707,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,839,000. Terns Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.2% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned 14.62% of Terns Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TERN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 137,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,400,691.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. 834,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.44.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.