Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $111.84 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $111.84 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00016549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.06471185 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $9,958,230.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

