Waltonchain Market Cap Achieves $25.26 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $25.26 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.49 or 0.00420936 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,921.64 or 0.27883581 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,874,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,899,551 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.