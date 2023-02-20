Warburg Research Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €72.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s previous close.

SAX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($44.84) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.5 %

SAX traded down €0.25 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, hitting €51.50 ($55.38). The company had a trading volume of 36,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €34.44 ($37.03) and a one year high of €72.35 ($77.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.10.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.