Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE HCC traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 1,329,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,015. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.66.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

