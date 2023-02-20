Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $354.00.

NYSE WAT traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $328.73. The stock had a trading volume of 600,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Waters by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

