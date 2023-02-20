Wedbush Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $56.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.77.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,058. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $75.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $3,220,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.