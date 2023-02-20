Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Siebert Financial (SIEB)

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2023 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Siebert Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/1/2023 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2023 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/31/2022 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2022 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ SIEB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 0.05. Siebert Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.