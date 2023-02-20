Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ichor (ICHR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR):
- 2/8/2023 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $40.00.
- 1/23/2023 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2023 – Ichor is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $31.00.
- 1/3/2023 – Ichor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.
Ichor Stock Performance
Ichor stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 169,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,839. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $992.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.01.
Insider Transactions at Ichor
In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.
