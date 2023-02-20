Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ichor (ICHR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR):

2/8/2023 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $40.00.

1/23/2023 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Ichor is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $31.00.

1/3/2023 – Ichor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

Ichor Stock Performance

Ichor stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 169,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,839. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $992.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after buying an additional 381,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ichor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 83,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ichor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

