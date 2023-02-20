Wells Fargo & Company Boosts WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $13.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WalkMe by 87.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

