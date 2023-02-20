Wells Fargo & Company Cuts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $67.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.41.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 793,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $84.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.