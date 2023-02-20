Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $71.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Southern from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.69.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.63. 5,356,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,854. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 856.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 712,443 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

