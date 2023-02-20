Wells Fargo & Company Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $90.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.86.

DoorDash Stock Down 7.6 %

DoorDash stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,601,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,060. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after buying an additional 2,338,233 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after buying an additional 1,884,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

